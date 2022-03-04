India abstains from UNHRC vote on Russia-Ukraine crisis

-
ALSO READ
Assembly elections 2022: Lost your voter ID? You can still vote, here's how
India gets re-elected to UN Human Rights Council for 2022-24 term
Crude oil price soars to $113 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine conflict worsens
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
3rd World War will be 'nuclear and devastating', warns Russia's Lavrov
-
India on Friday abstained in a vote in the UN Human Rights Council that has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
The 47-member Council voted on a draft resolution on the situation of human rights in Ukraine. The resolution was adopted with 32 votes in favour, two against (Russia and Eritrea) and 13 abstentions, including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela.
The countries voting in favour included France, Germany, Japan, Nepal, UAE, UK and the US.
"The Human Rights Council has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the Council tweeted.
India has abstained on two resolutions on Ukraine in the 15-nation Security Council and one in the 193-member General Assembly in the last one week.
The UN General Assembly this week overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine and demanded that Moscow completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine.
India abstained on the resolution, which received 141 votes in favour, five against and a total of 35 abstentions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU