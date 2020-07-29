Covid-19 Factoid: 64% of the 1.5 million cases in India have recovered now

The global confirmed case count for cases currently is almost 16.7 million. The global death toll is at 657,487, with the US having the highest number of fatalities at over 150,000. There have been 10 million recoveries worldwide.

In India, there are now nearly 1.5 million cases, the third-highest in the world. Of this nearly 1 million cases, or 64 per cent, have now recovered. Almost 500,000 cases are currently active in the country.

Here are some data points mapping the spread of the pandemic:

#1. India adds over 45,000 cases daily for six days in a row

The current cases tally for India is nearing 1.5 million, adding nearly 100,000 cases every two days. The country has added over 45,000 new cases daily for six straight days. Major spikes are being recorded in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.





#2. Karnataka crosses 100,000 cases mark

Karnataka has now become the fifth Indian state to have crossed the 100,000 cases-mark. The southern India state has been witnessing a spike in daily new cases additions from the second half of the July month. The state has added over 5,000 cases in the last five days. As many as 37,685 people have already recovered from the virus in the state and almost 2,000 people have lost their lives.



#3. Qatar has highest recovery rate among most affected Asian countries

Qatar’s cases tally currently stands at 109,597, of which 97 per cent of the cases have already recovered, the highest recovery rate among ten most-affected countries in Asia. Qatar is followed by Turkey, where 93 per cent of cases have recovered from the virus. The overall recovery rate for Asia stands at 73 per cent. Bangladesh currently has the least recovery among these countries with only 56 per cent of the cases have recovered in the country so far.



