DATA STORY: India adds over 97,000 cases in a day; Maharashtra tally past 1 mn

India on Saturday reported its biggest single-day jump in total cases and recoveries. With a jump of 81,533 in total cured cases, India recovery count reached 3,624,196. The total count of cases is now at 4,659,984, with 97,570 cases getting added in 24 hours. The country reported 1,201 fatalities in a day, taking its to 77,472.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 636,805 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (September 12, 2020):

