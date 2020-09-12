DATA STORY: India adds over 97,000 cases in a day; Maharashtra tally past 1 mn

India on Saturday reported its biggest single-day jump in total coronavirus cases and recoveries. With a jump of 81,533 in total cured cases, India recovery count reached 3,624,196. The total count of cases is now at 4,659,984, with 97,570 cases getting added in 24 hours. The country reported 1,201 fatalities in a day, taking its death toll to 77,472.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 636,805 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (September 12, 2020):
-
India now accounts for 13.39% of all active cases globally (one in every 7 active cases), and 8.42% of all deaths (one in every 12).
-
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 14836, against 24462 on Friday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (10136), Chhattisgarh (1669), Kerala (1652), Delhi (1491), and Jammu & Kashmir (1095).
-
With 81533 new daily recoveries, the most in a day so far, India’s recovery rate has improved to 77.77%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.66%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 82,734 — 1,201 deaths and 81,533 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.45%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.1%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 32.8 days, for active cases at 44.4 days, and for deaths at 44.4 days.
-
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Maharashtra (24886), Uttar Pradesh (7016), Odisha (3996) Chhattisgarh (2963), Punjab (2473), Madhya Pradesh (2,240), Gujarat (1344), and Nagaland (310).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (24886), Andhra Pradesh (9999), Karnataka (9464), Uttar Pradesh (7016), and Tamil Nadu (5519).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (46.25%), Uttarakhand (66.49%), J&K (68.40%), Maharashtra (70.40%), and Punjab (71.44%).
-
India on Friday conducted 1091251 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 8.9%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.02%), Puducherry (19.84%), Chandigarh (16.08%), Andhra Pradesh (12.3%), and Karnataka (12.06%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Ladakh (62.96%), Nagaland (34.1%), Goa (31.41%), Maharashtra (25.4%), and Chandigarh (18.65%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (102084), J&K (89205), Andhra Pradesh (85256), Assam (77888), and Tamil Nadu (75503).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1015681), Andhra Pradesh (547686), Tamil Nadu (491571), Karnataka (440411), and Uttar Pradesh (299045).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 24,886 cases, its highest single-day spike. The state has added 207375 cases in the past 10 days alone.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 71,180 cases in the past seven days alone. On Thursday it added 9999 cases.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,519, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 52 days.
-
Karnataka has reported 9,464 cases to take its tally to 440411.
-
Delhi has added 4,266 cases to take its tally to 209748.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU