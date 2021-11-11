India aims to sell only 20% ethanol-blended petrol from 2025: Oil Secretary

India aims to sell only blended with 20 per cent (E20) from 2025-26. According to officials in the know, all new vehicles sold in the country will also need to be E20 compliant from 2025 onward. This move may force manufactures to reconfigure their existing vehicle offerings to operate using the blended fuel.

Speaking to journalists a day after the Union Cabinet hiked the procurement price, Petroleum Secretary, Tarun Kapoor said, “The target is to only sell E20 across the country from 2025 onward. E20 blended petrol will be introduced in 2023. In the transitional period, both E20 and E10 (petrol blended with 10 per cent ethanol) will be available but at different retail outlets (commonly called petrol pumps).”

“There will be no separate dispensing unit for E20 at a single retail outlet. The existing dispensing units will just start selling E20 ethanol,” he added.

Kapoor said that the government also intends to ramp up sale of E100, or pure ethanol for running vehicles. “A separate dispensing station will need to be installed at petrol pumps for E100 since existing vehicles cannot run on it. The use of E100 as a primary fuel is being examined through a pilot project in Pune,” he said.

According to Kapoor, while manufacturers are complaining that using E20 petrol could harm existing vehicles, there is no conclusive evidence about it yet. “There may be an impact on the fuel efficiency of a non-compliant vehicle after E20 roll out but studies are still on to decide whether there is any other adverse impact of the blended petrol,” he said.

A call to mandate sale of only E20 optimized vehicles will be taken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. But the Petroleum Ministry is keen on ensuring that only E20 petrol will be available in the country from 2025. This is similar to the stand taken by the oil refineries when rolling out Bharat Stage VI fuels in the country, eventually forcing makers to comply with stricter emission norms.

India’s oil marketing companies (OMCs) are target a 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by the end of ensuing ethanol supply year (ESY–period from December to November) 2021-22, and 20 per cent by ESY 2025-26. As a step in this direction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released a report on “Roadmap for ethanol blending in India 2020-25” on World Environment Day, June 5, 2021.

To make this possible, the centre is also focusing on ramping up ethanol supplies. According to an official statement, OMCs have contracted over 3.5 billion litres of ethanol in ongoing ESY 2020-21, up from 380 million litres during ESY 2013-14. The goal is to achieve 10 billion crore litres of ethanol procurement for meeting the E20 blending target.