India at WEF 2022: Day-wise itinerary of Indian representation at Davos

The (WEF) returns for its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland from May 22 to 26.

"Under the theme, 'working Together, restoring Trust', the Annual Meeting 2022 will be the first global in-person leadership event since the start of the pandemic," the WEF said in a statement published on its website.

The meeting will give the world leaders an opportunity to take stock of the state of the world and shape partnerships and policies for the crucial period ahead, the WEF said. Due to the outbreak of Omicron variant, the WEF deferred its 2022 annual meeting, which was originally scheduled for January 17-21.

The theme of the WEF Annual Meeting 2022 will be "Working Together, Restoring Trust", said the Geneva-based organisation.

Topics on the agenda will include the following:

Pandemic recovery

Tackling climate change

Building a better future for work

Accelerating stakeholder capitalism

Harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Finance Minister will attend the event alongwith Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj S Bommai as well as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister .

The welcome reception will be held on May 22, Sunday.

This will be followed by several events over the course of four days. CHECK THE FULL EVENT LIST HERE

India at WEF 2022, Davos

May 23, Monday

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the event on Future-proofing Health Systems

Salil S Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys, will attend Accelerating the Reskilling Revolution event

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs will attend event on Energy Outlook: Overcoming the Crisis

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD, Wipro will attend A Generation of Progress Lost: Achieving Gender Equality

Aaditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism, Environment and Climate Change and Protocol of Maharashtra will attend Forum Initiative Briefing - Global Plastic Action Partnership event, and Embracing Climate Adaptation Action event

Samir Saran, President, Observer Research Foundation (ORF), India will attend the event on Russia: What Next?

Chander Prakash Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, will attend the event on Global Cybersecurity Outlook

K T Rama Rao, Minister of Information Technology, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana will attend the event on AI on the Street: Managing Trust in the Public Square

Sheela Patel, Director, Society for the Promotion of Area Resource Centres will attend the event on Returning Nature to Cities

Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, will attend the event on Strategic Outlook: The Future of Global Operations

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, will attend the event on Creating a Global Skills Framework

Ashraf Patel, Co-Founder, Pravah and ComMutiny - The Youth Collective and Pranshu Singhal, Founder and Director, Karo Sambhav will attend the event on Transforming through Trust

May 24, Tuesday

Strategic Outlook on India will be attended by the following people

Sanjiv Bajaj , Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, India

, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, India Piyush Goyal , Minister of Commerce and Industry

, Minister of Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies, will attend the event on Accelerating Corporate Investment in Nature

Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder, Zerodha, will attend the event on Shaping the Future of Investing

Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India, will attend the event on Unlocking New Investment and Services Markets

Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, CEO, Ecoware Solutions, will attend the event on Building Future-Ready Local Economies

Rajan Anandan, MD, Sequoia Capital, will attend the event on Strategic Outlook on South Asia

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, will attend the event on Unlocking Capital at Scale for Digital Inclusion

May 25, Wednesday

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, will attend the event on Advancing Digital Cooperation

Kumar M. Birla, Group Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, will attend the event on Balancing Globalization and Resilience in a Time of Crises

Nivedha RM, Chief Executive Officer, Trashcon, will attend the event on Changing the Game for Circular Innovation, and Innovation for SDGs: Responsible Waste Disposal

Sumant Sinha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ReNew Power, will attend the event on Clean Energy Superpowers

Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hero Group will attend the event on, New Energy Economy: Learning from Today's Challenges

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, will attend the event on Trade: Now What?

Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra Group, will attend the event on Staying on Course for Climate Action