India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser and others

The Government of India on Monday banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok, UC Browser and others. The govt invoked its power under Section 69 A of Information Technology (IT) Act.



This comes amid rising tensions between India and China after the Galwan Valley clashes in Ladakh on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.



The govt said the apps are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.



"Over the last few years India has emerged as a leading innovator when it comes to tech advancements, but there have been rising concerns on data security of 1.3 billion Indians," the order noted.



The govt order also noted that it has received credible inputs of Chinese apps posing a threat to sovereignity of India



The list of apps with their origin in China include Shareit, Baidu map, Vmate and others.

After the clashes, the two sides held at least three rounds of talks at the Corps commander level to explore ways to bring down tension between the two sides.