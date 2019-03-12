JUST IN
India bans Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash

On Sunday, a 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa killing 157 people, including four Indians

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India Tuesday grounded Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in light of the Ethopian Airlines crash, in which 157 people were killed.

SpiceJet has around 12 '737 Max 8' planes in its fleet, while Jet Airways has five.

"DGCA has taken the decision to ground the Boeing 737-MAX planes immediately. These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a tweet.


"As always, passenger safety remains our top priority. We continue to consult closely with regulators around the world, airlines, and aircraft manufacturers to ensure passenger safety," it added.

On Sunday, a 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa killing 157 people, including four Indians.

This was second such crash involving the 737 MAX 8 aircraft in less than five months. In October last year, an aircraft operated by Lion Air crashed killing over 180 people in Indonesia.
