India bans Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash

India Tuesday grounded Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in light of the Ethopian Airlines crash, in which 157 people were killed.



SpiceJet has around 12 '737 Max 8' planes in its fleet, while Jet Airways has five.



" has taken the decision to ground the Boeing 737-MAX planes immediately. These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a tweet.



"As always, passenger safety remains our top priority. We continue to consult closely with regulators around the world, airlines, and aircraft manufacturers to ensure passenger safety," it added.



On Sunday, a 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa killing 157 people, including four Indians.



This was second such crash involving the 737 MAX 8 aircraft in less than five months. In October last year, an aircraft operated by Lion Air crashed killing over 180 people in Indonesia.