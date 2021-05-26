'India-bashing should stop': Anand Mahindra on country's Covid response

-
ALSO READ
Brake on diversification
Vishwanathan Anand to mentor at Tech Mahindra's phygital Chess League
TechM Q4 profit rises 34.5% YoY; announces dividend of Rs 30 per share
Mahindra receives RBI approval to reduce stake in SsangYong Motor
Sustainability vs profitability: Auto companies walking a tightrope
-
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said on Twitter that the ‘India-bashing should stop', referring to widespread criticism of the country’s Covid response.
While sharing a news report about the Japanese city Osaka reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, Mahindra wrote on Twitter to his over 8 million followers, “The ‘Japanese model’ of fighting Covid & their health infrastructure was envied. But yes, ‘No one’s safe anymore.’ The India-bashing should stop & we need to understand that we have to heal the world TOGETHER. Osaka should try the ‘Mumbai Model’.”
The ‘japanese model’ of fighting Covid & their health infrastructure was envied. But yes, “No one’s safe anymore.” The India-bashing should stop & we need to understand that we have to heal the world TOGETHER. Osaka should try the ‘Mumbai Model.’ https://t.co/GHDoPRCruk— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 25, 2021
In his tweet, Mahindra referred to the ‘Mumbai Model’ of tackling the Covid pandemic, while ostensibly praising the city’s successful efforts in implementing a strict lockdown since April, which brought down the spread of the virus drastically in the megapolis. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai recorded 1,037 new Covid cases and 37 deaths. The city’s recovery rate is at 94%. The city has been under a strict lockdown since mid-April, which is likely to be eased in a phased manner starting June 1.
Meanwhile, Mahindra’s tweet met with a mixed response. Several users lauded the industrialist for calling out those only criticising Indian’s Covid response but not giving any constructive suggestions.
Others however claimed that criticising the Indian government for its handling of the Covid crisis doesn’t amount to ‘India-bashing’, as Mahindra wrote in his tweet.
Sorry Sir, you are equating India with its govt. India is not equal to its govt. We are criticising the govt for mishandling the pandemic, not bashing India. Please use correct terminology.— Shaveta sharma (@Shaveta36174686) May 25, 2021
“Sorry Sir, you are equating India with its govt. India is not equal to its govt. We are criticising the govt for mishandling the pandemic, not bashing India. Please use correct terminology,” a user tweeted.
Amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which emerged in April, cases have skyrocketed across the country, resulting in an acute shortage of medical-grade oxygen and essential medicines such as Remdesivir and Fabiflu. Medical experts have criticised the Centre for allowing super-spreader events such as the Kumbh Mela to take place in Uttarakhand last month, also the slow pace of India’s vaccination drive and the lack of medical infrastructure.
In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 208,000 fresh coronavirus infections and 4,157 deaths due to the virus.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU