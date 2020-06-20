India-China face-off: 97% Indians will not buy Chinese goods, says survey

With anti-China rhetoric surging higher, a recent survey on imports from China shows that an overwhelming majority of Indians want punitive steps to be taken against the neighbouring country.

The survey conducted by LocalCirlces of over 32,000 Indians across 235 districts shows that people are planning to deal a blow to the Chinese economy by boycotting firms from the country for a year.

Not only a 200% import duty on all goods and services from China, Indians want mandatory labelling of Chinese products by regulators in India. However, many Indian firms said Chinese efficiency is ahead of India’s and, thus, steep import duties should be restricted to finished goods only.



