1 billion doses: How India's Covid vaccine campaign compares to others

India completed administering a cumulative 1 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine Thursday. This makes it the country with the highest number of vaccinations after China which is said to have delivered over 2.2 billion doses to its citizens.

Although multiple vaccines have been made available in India, production and other issues have resulted in one vaccine accounting for the bulk of the doses delivered (see chart 1). India vaccinated 100 million people every two or three weeks in the recent past, but there are some states which have done better than others. A look at the five most populous states shows that the top two have lagged behind in delivering doses to its residents (see chart 2).

A large gap between two doses can play a role in increasing the pace. How well they are able to scale up may determine if India is able to move up the ranks of the most populous nations in terms of vaccine delivery to its citizens. Business Standard looked at the top five countries among those with the highest population for which uniform data on vaccinations was available. India is in the middle of the pack (see chart 3).

Worryingly, the recent pace of vaccination has been slower than before. The average daily vaccination doses delivered has slowed from 8.4 million daily at the end of August on a seven-day moving average basis to around 4 million as India hit 1 billion doses.