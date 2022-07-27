India considering to develop monkeypox vaccine; SII CEO says no rush

JUST IN

While 3 cases have been reported from Kerala, one was reported in the national capital. India has now started discussions with vaccine makers to develop a monkeypox vaccine

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 
monkeypox
Photo: Shutterstock

With India still reeling under the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, another disease is now making the headlines with a spike in cases and becoming a global health threat -- monkeypox. As of Wednesday, the total confirmed cases stood at 19,188 globally. India has reported four such cases, with three from Kerala and one in the national capital.

Looking at the rise of cases, India has started discussions with vaccine makers to develop a monkeypox vaccine.

V K Paul, member of think-tank NITI Aayog, in an exclusive interview with ANI, said government is actively considering to develop monkeypox vaccine. He also urged the citizens to not create any undue panic but should stay vigilant, and that the government has taken significant measures to keep the disease in check.

According to Economic Times report, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said he was in talks with partners to develop the vaccine. He, however, also mentioned that they are in no rush and are currently assessing the situation.

As nearly 76 countries have reported the outbreak of this viral disease, World Health Organization (WHO) on July 23 declared monkeypox as a global health emergency.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a little-known Danish drugmaker, has won formal approval in the European Union to label its smallpox vaccine Imvanex for monkeypox. The label extension came after similar clearances in Canada and the US. In India, the government designated 15 laboratories to diagnose monkeypox and has adequate equipment to carry out two-step RTPCR tests. As per WHO, smallpox vaccines may also prove useful for treating monkeypox.

Expressing concern for the rise in cases, Dr Poonam Khetrapal, RD WHO South-East Asia, said that the cases of monkeypox are now reported in countries where there were no cases reported earlier.

The risk of monkeypox is moderate globally, except in Europe, said WHO. Monkeypox symptoms include fever, body ache, and loss of energy, followed by a rash that begins on the face and eventually spreads down to the belly.

V K Paul, elaborating on the symptoms, said, "that often the patient is infected through nasal or mouth secretion and pus that comes down from these blisters."
First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 19:22 IST

