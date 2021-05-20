India Coronavirus Dispatch: 64% of Uttar Pradesh villages 'Covid free'

-
ALSO READ
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
Top headlines: India entry into global bond indices put off, SMS rules held
Latest News LIVE updates: Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya
LIVE: Red Fort incident planned by BJP, says Kejriwal at farmers' rally
Top headlines: Govt to privatise profit-making PSUs, Wipro to buy Capco
-
Over 275,000 fresh cases reported
India reported 276,110 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the cumulative caseload to 25.7 million, according to central health ministry data. The country saw 3,874 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 287,122. The active caseload is at 3.1 million, while the total recoveries have surged to 22.3 million. As many as 187 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 1.1 million were given on Wednesday. Read more
64% of Uttar Pradesh’s villages Covid free: State govt
The Uttar Pradesh government has claimed that 64 per cent of its villages are completely free of Covid, based on the latest testing data, a report in The Indian Express said. With rural UP reporting more cases during the second wave, the government has claimed to have focused its efforts in rural areas to contain the spread of the virus. The state administration has also said a special sanitation campaign had started in rural areas to prevent the virus from spreading further, the report said. Read here
Karnataka: Staff crunch forces relatives to tend to Covid patients at a hospital
At the state-run Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences in Mandya, Karnataka, relatives have been forced to tend to Covid patients owing to a severe staff crunch, a report in ThePrint said. There were around 54 patients admitted in three of the several Covid wards. But each patient had an attendant right next to them, in violation of treatment protocols. The attendants were either sleeping on the floor in the same ward near their patients or sitting with just cloth masks on risking contracting the virus, the report said. Read more
India approves home test for Covid, to cost ₹250 per kit
India has greenlit the first home test for Covid that allows people to buy a kit that provides results within 15 minutes, a report in Hindustan Times said. The kit, which costs Rs 250 and is manufactured by Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd, is a rapid antigen test (RAT). It should only be used by people who have Covid symptoms or have had close contact with an infected person. “Indiscriminate testing is not advised. All individuals who test positive may be considered as true positives and no repeat testing is required," ICMR said. Read more
New Covid testing method by IISc-incubated startup gets regulatory approval
A novel Covid test developed by a startup incubated by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has gotten regulatory approval and is expected to help detect the presence and the response of antibodies acting against coronavirus, even after vaccination, a report in The Indian Express said. Dr Navakanta Bhat, co-founder of the startup PathShodh Healthcare said that the capability to quantify the Covid antibody concentration will be key in estimating the declining antibody response over time. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU