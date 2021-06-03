India Coronavirus Dispatch: Centre to buy 300 mn shots from Biological-E

-
ALSO READ
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
People show enthusiasm, queue up for vaccination at Tamil Nadu hospitals
Coronavirus LIVE: 580 adverse events reported across India post-vaccination
-
Over 134,000 fresh cases reported
India reported 134,154 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the cumulative caseload to 28.4 million, according to central health ministry data. The country saw 2,887 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 337,989. The active caseload is at 1.7 million, while the total recoveries have surged to 26.4 million. As many as 221 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 2.4 million were given on Wednesday. Read more
The Centre has signed a deal with Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million shots of its vaccine, a report in The Indian Express said. The shot, which is still in clinical trials, is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. The Union Health Ministry will make an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to the company. The doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by the firm from August to December 2021. Read more
Covid vaccine must be free for all, ICMR researchers say
Two researchers from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have said Covid vaccines must be made free for everyone across the country to encourage its use and limit fatalities, a report in ThePrint said. The researchers, in an article scheduled to appear in the journal BMJ Global Health this week, also said that approving foreign vaccines that have already been deployed in other countries should be done urgently. Despite international aid and approval of vaccines, the planning around vaccine production and its distribution in India has been poor, the researchers said. “Slow roll out and vaccine shortages have led to complete immunisation of only about 3 per cent of the population,” the authors wrote. Read more
As door-to-door vaccination drives have been ruled out by the Centre, Mumbai residents have instead turned to organizing vaccine camps in housing societies, a report in ThePrint said. In the past week, several cooperative housing societies across the city have procured vaccines from private hospitals and set up camps within their premises. Clubhouses, open podiums and parking areas have been turned into makeshift vaccination centres, demarcating waiting areas, vaccination areas and observation areas, the report said. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU