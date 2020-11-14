India Coronavirus Dispatch: Covid fails to dampen festive spirit in Delhi

Delhi markets abuzz with Diwali shoppers as Covid fails to dampen festive spirit

The national capital seems to be undeterred by the rising cases of Covid-19 as Delhiites thronged markets a day ahead of Diwali to purchase lights, diyas, home decor accessories, sweets and gifts, maintaining zero social distancing.

Delhi has so far recorded over 470,000 cases with more than 7,000 deaths. The capital has been witnessing a Covid surge over the past two weeks, with over 6,000-7,000 cases being reported every day. However, the rising cases could not stop people from shopping to celebrate the festival of lights.

Black and Asian communities are at greater risk of Covid infection, new Lancet study finds

Individuals of Black and Asian ethnicity are at increased risk of contracting Covid-19 infection compared to White people, a new study has found.

Published in The Lancet Friday, the study, which included 18,728,893 hospitalised patients in the UK and the US, said ethnic minority groups are "disproportionately affected" by the novel It also found that people of Asian ethnicity were at a higher risk of Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) admissions and death.

Coronavirus: Biggest mistakes people make while trying to protect themselves from Covid-19

Covid-19 has taken a toll on millions of people. Besides being fatal, it has also disrupted people's peace of mind. While scientists and medical professionals are working towards finding a possible cure, common people have been playing their part in containing the spread of the virus not only by maintaining social distancing, but also taking various necessary precautionary measures.

However, in doing so, there may be a chance that you're doing it the wrong way. Therefore, to help you out, here are some common mistakes people commit, knowingly or unknowingly, while protecting themselves from the virus.

EXPLAINED: What are green crackers? Does it really reduce pollution?



As we grapple with a pandemic caused by a predominantly respiratory infection, the menace of air pollution is knocking at our doors yet again. Concerns regarding deteriorating air during the winter months, coupled with the festive season, are being raised heavily by healthcare experts and policymakers.

In the run-up to Diwali, the plea is to refrain from bursting crackers and avoid any further damage to the air and the environment. 'Green crackers' are often suggested as a way out – to celebrate Diwali while minimising this damage. But, does it really reduce pollution?

Reddit posts show that anxiety, talk of suicide spiked among users when Covid first hit

An analysis of over 800,000 posts on the social media site Reddit has found that anxiety levels and suicide risk spiked among its users during the initial stages of the novel pandemic.

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Harvard University in the US analysed the language from 15 subreddits or forums on mental illnesses like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other groups centred on personal finance and parenting.