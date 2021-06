India Coronavirus Dispatch: Daily cases stay under 100,000 for second day

Over 92,000 fresh cases reported



India reported 92,596 fresh infections on Wednesday, taking the cumulative caseload to nearly 29.1 million, according to central health ministry data. The country saw 2,219 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 353,528. The active caseload is at 1.2 million, while the total recoveries have surged to 27.5 million. As many as 239 million vaccine shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 2.8 million were given on Tuesday. Read more



Administering the drug dexamethasone to pregnant women for the treatment of Covid may cause major congenital malformation in babies, a report in ThePrint said that cited a study that examined the safety of common Covid medications for pregnant women. Dexamethasone is one of the few drugs shown to reduce the risk of death from Covid. The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Montreal in Canada and Université Claude Bernard in France and published in the medical journal The Lancet, showed that several repurposed drugs that are in different stages of trials or have been approved for use for Covid treatment are associated with adverse outcomes in pregnant women. Read more

Setbacks at Serum Institute have left the world short on Covid vaccines