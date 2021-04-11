India Coronavirus Dispatch: Daily cases surge past 150,000

-
According to an inter-ministerial panel’s initial report, collaboration with drugmakers, preparing manufacturing sites, early orders, funds and quick payments are some ways vaccine production can be ramped up in India, a report in ThePrint said. The report by the panel—which was formed to raise vaccine production—also said the production of Covaxin will soon be doubled by vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech, according to sources. The report was submitted to the Modi government this week. Read more here
India reported 1,52,879 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the cumulative caseload to 13.3 million, according to a report in the Scroll. The country saw 839 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 169,275, according to central health ministry data. The active caseload is at 1.1 million while the total recoveries have surged to 12 million. As many as 100 shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Read more here
Delhi has announced a fresh set of curbs, a report in The Indian Express said. The new restrictions include a complete ban on all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and festival-related gatherings. Weddings should not host more than 50 guests, 20 at funerals. Public transport will run at 50% capacity, so will restaurants, bars, cinema halls. No spectators at sports events. Read more here
India cannot afford to fall behind on vaccination because the only way to defeat the coronavirus is by inoculating as many people as possible, as soon as possible, writes Tavleen Singh in a column for The Indian Express. When officials in the Modi government say only those who ‘need’ vaccinations should be administered them, they seem either to be covering up for the shortage of vaccines or to be totally removed from reality. Every government in the world today is hinging its fight against Covid-19 on massive vaccination programmes. Only in India do we seem to continue believing that the way forward is to scale up testing, the column said. Read more here
There have been several cases of people testing positive for Covid-19 despite having taken two doses of the vaccine. But, doctors say such cases show "mild symptoms", a report in The Hindu said. Covid-19 vaccine prevents "severe illness", but does not provide complete protection against infection, medical experts said. Sumit Ray, Head of Department of Critical Care at Holy Family Hospital, said “Vaccines have never claimed to stop all infections. Studies have shown that vaccines reduce severity of illness, even if the person gets an infection after taking the vaccine,”. Read more here
