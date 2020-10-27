India Coronavirus Dispatch: Festive season, weather may lead to case spike

Crucial month: Health experts in warn that flouting of Covid norms amid festive season, change in weather and lack of restrictions on cross-border movement is bound to lead to a spike in cases. For the last three days, has been reporting over 4,000 cases daily. Further, with 54 deaths in 24 hours, the national capital also saw the highest fatalities since July 7. Over the last week, the daily positivity rate has also increased. Experts say the numbers may increase by nearly two to three times the daily cases reported now. Calling it a ‘second wave’, however, is incorrect because the first one never subsided, they say. Staying extra cautious is now necessary because people first exposed to the virus now will turn symptomatic only two weeks later. Hospitals especially should prepare for the incoming surge. Read more here.



Tripura Durga pandal: In Agartala, visuals of crowds thronging one of the largest Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media. District officials reacted immediately by ordering the organisers to shut it down and immerse the idol the same evening. Authorities say that the order was issued under provisions of Section 144 but no curfew was imposed. This year has seen a lower number of Durga Puja pandals in the state capital. To prevent violation of Covid norms, Tripura government ordered phase-wise immersion of idols. The state has mandated Covid tests for pandal organisers, sealed roof on pandals while all sides are left open and a cap on stalls outside the pandals. Read more here.



Coronil kits are a big hit: Patanjali’s Coronil kits and their individual components have turned out to be massively popular. Company data shows the kits have sold 8.5 million units till now with sales totalling Rs 241 crore. This is despite the fact that the product ran into rough weather as soon as it was launched after experts said its claims of being a Covid cure are yet to be proven. The Ministry of AYUSH had also directed the company to not advertise the product following the controversy. It’s now being packaged as an ‘immunity booster’. The CEO of the company says the response shows that the product is popular among the masses despite the controversy surrounding it. Experts say that the large amount of publicity the product garnered, in addition to the trust it has always enjoyed, have driven the large volumes. Read more here.



Income loss for trafficking survivors: For those rescued from human trafficking, the pandemic has come as a rude shock. Their incomes, according to a new study, have plummeted. Since lockdowns were imposed, the number of survivors who said they have no income source went up sharply. A similar trend was witnessed for their family heads as well, who saw their income sources drying up. Part of the reason for the financial crunch is the fact that many of these women do not have a ration card. This led to many not having access to the PDS amid lockdown. Further, negligible institutional support has meant that the women have no option but to turn to moneylenders. Some of these loans, the study says, have very high interest rates leaving the survivors at the mercy of moneylenders. Read more here.



Kerala woes: Kerala’s pandemic curve is now defying all predictions after months of handling the crisis well. IT is now on the list of top ten states with maximum caseloads. State officials point towards the fact that its mortality rate is lower than the national average as marker of success. However, experts say that shoddy handling of the situation during Onam is to blame for the state’s distress. They add that the state needs to respond immediately with new strategies to combat the pandemic and by on-boarding more professionals in the policy process. IMA’s Kerala branch has had a similar criticism of the govt’s response, saying it has relied too much on bureaucracy and too less on medical experts. Districts like Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, with high population densities, are especially vulnerable say, experts. Read more here.