India Coronavirus Dispatch: Gold auction ads point to economic distress

Over 46,148 fresh cases reported

India reported 46,148 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the cumulative caseload to about 30.3 million, according to central health ministry data. The country had 979 pandemic-related deaths, taking the toll to 396,730. The active caseload is at 572,994, while the total recoveries have surged to 29.3 million. As many as 323.6 million vaccine shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 1.7 million were given on Sunday.





Full-page ads for gold jewellery auctions point to severe economic distress

Many financial institutions operating in the gold loan segment have been running full-page newspaper ads for the auction of gold jewellery over the last few months, indicating severe economic distress faced by Indian households, a report in ThePrint said. As many households suffered a loss of jobs and livelihoods, loans against jewellery—typically considered to be the last resort for many households and small businesses—have been going up sharply.

Delhi: Patients in ICU or on ventilator support far outnumber those in wards

In Delhi, Covid patients in the ICU and on ventilators far outnumber those in the general wards—with or without oxygen support—even as Covid cases in the city are on a steady decline and the number of hospital beds being occupied by patients has also dipped, a report in The Indian Express said. Out of the 27,284 beds set aside for Covid patients in hospitals, 1,037 are occupied. Of these, 930 are either admitted in the ICU or are on ventilators, according to Delhi government data. The remaining 107 are in the wards, most of them on oxygen support, the report said.

Chennai: Only 5,000 doses to be administered today amid shortage

Chennai will administer only 5000 Covid vaccine doses today amid a shortage and will conduct vaccination camps at only 19 urban health centres, a report in The Indian Express said. The vaccination drive takes place at 45 vaccination centres and 19 urban communities normally.

A senior official from the civic body Greater Chennai Corporation said they haven't received the doses from the centre, according to the report.

Maharashtra gears up for third wave of cases

Maharashtra, which is among the worst-hit during the pandemic, is preparing for a possible third wave on a war footing, a report in ThePrint said. The state has been taking quick containment measures to limit the impact of the new Delta Plus variant. The state administration has also imposed stricter lockdown measures across the state and is pulling up laggard districts each week based on weekly forecasts. The government also plans to make all 36 districts in Maharashtra self-reliant in terms of oxygen and will set up a Covid care centre in every village, the report said.