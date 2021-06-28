India Coronavirus Dispatch: Gold auction ads point to economic distress

-
ALSO READ
Want to keep children safe from Covid third wave? Follow the guidelines
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained and released by CSK
Covid LIVE: Preparing for third wave, says Uddhav as cases hit 2-month low
India battles Covid surge amid oxygen shortage: Key updates you should know
How India's devastating 2nd coronavirus wave has hit its urban affluent
-
Over 46,148 fresh cases reported
India reported 46,148 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the cumulative caseload to about 30.3 million, according to central health ministry data. The country had 979 pandemic-related deaths, taking the toll to 396,730. The active caseload is at 572,994, while the total recoveries have surged to 29.3 million. As many as 323.6 million vaccine shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 1.7 million were given on Sunday. Read more
Full-page ads for gold jewellery auctions point to severe economic distress
Many financial institutions operating in the gold loan segment have been running full-page newspaper ads for the auction of gold jewellery over the last few months, indicating severe economic distress faced by Indian households, a report in ThePrint said. As many households suffered a loss of jobs and livelihoods, loans against jewellery—typically considered to be the last resort for many households and small businesses—have been going up sharply. Read more
Delhi: Patients in ICU or on ventilator support far outnumber those in wards
In Delhi, Covid patients in the ICU and on ventilators far outnumber those in the general wards—with or without oxygen support—even as Covid cases in the city are on a steady decline and the number of hospital beds being occupied by patients has also dipped, a report in The Indian Express said. Out of the 27,284 beds set aside for Covid patients in hospitals, 1,037 are occupied. Of these, 930 are either admitted in the ICU or are on ventilators, according to Delhi government data. The remaining 107 are in the wards, most of them on oxygen support, the report said. Read more
Chennai: Only 5,000 doses to be administered today amid shortage
Chennai will administer only 5000 Covid vaccine doses today amid a shortage and will conduct vaccination camps at only 19 urban health centres, a report in The Indian Express said. The vaccination drive takes place at 45 vaccination centres and 19 urban communities normally.
A senior official from the civic body Greater Chennai Corporation said they haven’t received the doses from the centre, according to the report. Read more
Maharashtra gears up for third wave of cases
Maharashtra, which is among the worst-hit during the pandemic, is preparing for a possible third wave on a war footing, a report in ThePrint said. The state has been taking quick containment measures to limit the impact of the new Delta Plus variant. The state administration has also imposed stricter lockdown measures across the state and is pulling up laggard districts each week based on weekly forecasts. The government also plans to make all 36 districts in Maharashtra self-reliant in terms of oxygen and will set up a Covid care centre in every village, the report said. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU