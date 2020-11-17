India Coronavirus Dispatch: Has the Aarogya Setu app been effective?

Aarogya Setu: Has the world’s most downloaded contact-tracing app actually been effective?

Several Indian states have launched other decentralised contact-tracing apps for Covid-19. As the only centralised app in India, Aarogya Setu has recorded more than 16 crore installations, making it the world’s most downloaded contact-tracing app.

How effective has it been at its job? And does it still have utility value, with more than 86 lakh Covid-19 cases recorded across India and the health minister finally admitting the presence of community transmission? Read more here

January 2021 JEE Mains could be delayed due to Covid situation, but no plans to cancel

The Joint Entrance Exam (Mains) in January 2021 could be delayed if the Covid-19 situation across the country worsens. Officials in the National Testing Agency (NTA) say they want to keep up with the schedule and hold the exams in January, but are not certain if that will be the case.

No official notification has been released so far on the date of the JEE Mains exam, and students have expressed apprehension about whether it will be postponed or cancelled. However, sources in the NTA and the Ministry of Education say that though the exam will not be cancelled, it could be delayed because of the pandemic. Read more here

returning to Rajasthan are learning new skills to survive in a post-lockdown world

An estimated 10.5 million returned to villages after the national lockdown, according to data submitted by the government in parliament. More than half a year after the reverse migration from cities during the lockdown, how are coping? Read more here





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi CM seeks to shut markets emerging as Covid hotspots

Indian students pursuing higher studies in US in 2019-20 at three-year low, report says

The number of Indian students going to the US for higher education in 2019-20 was at a three-year low, according to data released Monday by the US Open Doors Report 2020.

The report states that 1,93,124 Indian students were studying in various American universities and colleges in 2019-2020 — a decline of 4.4 per cent when compared to 2018-19. The US had 2,02,014 Indian students pursuing higher studies in 2018-19 and the number stood at 1,96,271 in 2017-18. Read more here

Explained: What are the Restrictions on Chhath Puja in Delhi & Bihar?

In order to check the spread of Covid-19, states like Delhi and Jharkhand have decided to restrict devotees from offering prayers and conducting rituals along banks of water bodies on the occasion of Chhath puja, which will be celebrated between 20 and 21 November.

Here’s a detailed look at what’s allowed and what's not in Delhi, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal. Read more here

Allergens in some masks may cause skin problems; how can you avoid this?

Wearing a mask is an essential protective measure against infection, but it also comes with associated problems. A mask can damage the skin, cause allergies, or aggravate them in people who already have them. Now, scientists have flagged the fact that some masks contain allergens that can cause skin problems. Read more here