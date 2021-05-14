India Coronavirus Dispatch: IISc vaccine better than others, says minister

Over 343,144 fresh cases reported

India reported 343,144 fresh infections on Friday, taking the cumulative caseload to 24 million, according to central health ministry data. The country saw 4000 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 262,317. The active caseload is at 3.7 million, while the total recoveries have surged to 20 million. As many as 179 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 2 million were given on Thursday. Read more

Vaccine being developed by IISc better than others: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has claimed that the Covid-19 vaccine being developed at Bengaluru's Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is better than existing vaccines, a report in The Indian Express said. “Vaccine being developed by IISc promises to have (a) more neutralising effect than the existing vaccines and can be stored at normal temperature up to 30 degrees Celsius,” Sudhakar said. The vaccine, which is yet to begin human trials, could be a big breakthrough as India is grappling with a surge in cases and a shortage of vaccines, the institute said. Read more

'Cow dung therapy': Doctors hint at cow dung-black fungus link

Doctors have expressed concern over reports of people using "cow dung therapy"—where people rub cow dung or urine on their bodies—in the belief that it will help in recovering from Covid, a report in ThePrint said. This so-called therapy could add to cases of mucormycosis or "black fungus", doctors say. The warnings come after a media report said some people in Gujarat have been “going to cow shelters once a week to cover their bodies in cow dung and urine in the hope it will boost their immunity against, or help them recover from, the coronavirus”. Read more

Gravedigger who buried Covid dead for months loses life after not getting oxygen bed

A 45-year-old funeral service worker who ensured dignified last rites for people in Bengaluru when the first Covid wave struck last year passed away on Thursday after waiting for an oxygen bed for days, a report in ThePrint said. Shahulla Khan, who had helped people out in a time of crisis, succumbed to Covid even as his family allegedly sent SOS calls to the city's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) since 21 April, seeking a bed for him when he fell ill. Read more

Mohali: 14% of deaths under the age of 45

As many as 14 per cent of total deaths reported in Punjab's Mohali district due to the Covid-19 pandemic were people under the age of 45, a report in The Indian Express said. The administration said, 722 people have died in Mohali district due to Covid till May 12, of whom 624 patients (86 per cent) were 45 and above, while 98 (14 per cent) were of below 45 years. Read more