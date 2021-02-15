India Coronavirus Dispatch: Monsoons could cause a spurt in cases

IN NUMBERS: 11,649 fresh cases reported

India reported 11,649 fresh infections on Monday, taking the cumulative caseload to 10,916,589, according to a report in the Scroll. Ninety deaths were reported, taking the overall toll to 155,732, according to central health ministry data updated on Monday. The total recoveries have surged to 10,621,220. The national recovery rate fell to 97.29 per cent. The active caseload rose to 139,637, which makes up 1.28 per cent of the total caseload. About 8.28 million healthcare workers have been inoculated since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Read more here

Bulk of healthcare workers fail to turn up for the second dose

Only one in ten eligible healthcare workers chose to get the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on February 13, a report in The Hindu said. On January 16, the day the vaccination programme began, 207,229 healthcare workers were inoculated. Both Covaxin and Covishield are two-dose regimens that require the second dose to be taken 28 days from the first dose, ideally. February 13, which marked the start of the administration of the second dose, saw only 23,628 eligible health workers showing up. Read more here

Monsoon season could cause a spurt in infections: Experts

Experts say it is too early to say if India has avoided a second wave of Covid-19, with some saying the country could see a spurt in cases with the onset of monsoons, a report in the BBC said. The monsoons, which start in June, also mark the beginning of India's influenza season. The rains last until September and cause heavy flooding in many parts of the country. "The beginning of the upcoming monsoon season is going to be critical. We can only make an informed assessment on whether the pandemic has truly run its course in India after the season is over," an epidemiologist told BBC. Read more here

Expert panel considering phase-3 trials of asthma-inhaler drug against Covid

The central government's subject expert committee (SEC) is looking at a proposal to allow phase-3 testing of an asthma-inhaler drug for Covid-19, a report in ThePrint said. The final stage trial of two artificial antibodies that have shown protection against Covid-19 in previous smaller trials is also being considered by the committee. The SEC advises India's drug regulator, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on giving the nod to new drugs, vaccines and clinical trials. Read more here

OPINION: Inoculation of manual scavengers must be a priority

While the Modi government has prioritised the inoculation of frontline sanitation workers against Covid-19, the most vulnerable among them, the manual scavengers have not received the attention they deserve, an opinion piece in The Indian Express by Pragya Akhilesh said. India has always been found lacking when it comes to understanding who sanitation workers are and what their various categories are, the opinion piece said. Akhilesh is the national convener of RRI, India, and secretary of the Bhim Safai Karmachari Trade Union. Read more here