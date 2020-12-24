India Coronavirus Dispatch: New strain might have already reached India

New Covid-19 strain may be in India already, warn experts

Experts warn that a fast-spreading mutated strain detected in the UK may have already arrived on Indian shores.

The experts called for increased whole genome-sequencing-based surveillance to detect the new mutation and prevent any further spread, the writer of the article says citing experts.

The new strain, called "VUI–202012/01" is thought to be 70% more infectious than the original that went on to ravage the global economy. The new variant accounted for about 60% of all cases in London by mid-December. Scientists are still hard at work figuring out the effects, virulence, and severity of the new strain.

The Indian government pre-emptively banned flights originating from the United Kingdom earlier this week. The experts warned that the new variant may trigger superspreader events if not contained adequately. However, in what is a note of reassurance, they said the vaccines would remain effective despite the mutation. Read more here

Delhi airport CEO explains how vaccines will be stored and transported

As the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines nears, here is a glimpse into the measures being undertaken by the Delhi International Airport to store and transport the inoculants.

That two cargo terminals at the airport have a combined capacity of 1.8 million metric tonnes. The capacity can be expanded to 2.3 million metric tonnes, said Videh Jaipuriar, chief executive officer, Delhi International Airport.

To ensure that the cold chain setup for the vaccines isn't disrupted at any point, the airport has a network of cool chambers, dollys, and containers.

The airport has also developed an online truck management system to ensure smooth transportation of the vaccines. See here

Patanjali Ayurved's Coronil found on sale in London shops

Coronil, a herbal remedy from Patanjali Ayurved being marketed as "Covid-19 immunity boosters", is being sold over the counter in London shops, according to this BBC report.

The product was being sold in predominantly Asian areas across the UK capital. Patanjali Ayurved claims the pills defend against "respiratory tract infections". The pills offered no protection from coronavirus, the report said citing a test that was carried out by the network. Patanjali Ayurved founder Baba Ramdev claimed in June that Coronil had cured Covid-19 patients. The pills contained plant-based ingredients which cannot protect against Covid-19, according to a lab test carried out by Birmingham University for the network. UK advertising rules ban references to Covid-19 and "boosting immunity".

The network located at least 5 stores that sold the pills, claiming they treat Covid-19. Claims to prevent, treat or alleviate the symptoms of can only be made after getting the nod from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)," the report said. Read more

Cipla seeks to tweak composition of remdesivir to reduce adverse effect on kidneys

The possible impact of remdesivir, a life-saving drug used to treat Covid-19 patients, on kidneys is not clearly established yet. However, drug manufacturer Cipla has filed a proposal with the government's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) to alter the drug's composition and reduce the possible adverse effects on kidneys.

Animal studies have associated SBECD (sulfobutylether-b-cyclodextrin) accumulation with liver and renal diseases, according to a study published in Journal of American Society of Nephrology. However, this occurred in animals at doses 50 to 100 times higher than expected in a five- to 10-day remdesivir course, the writer of this article says.

An assessment of renal function in Covid‐19 patients is recommended before and during treatment with remdesivir, a closely watched drug in the fight against Covid-19. Read more here

How Delhi night shelters are coping in a freezing Covid winter

The national capital has been experiencing a severe cold wave this winter with temperatures dropping as low as 3.4 degrees Celsius earlier this week.

In such a climate, the homeless in the city turn to night shelters for warmth. The night shelters fall under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). As of December 21, DUSIB has over 250 night shelters that can house nearly 8,000 people, according to the writer of this article. Read more here