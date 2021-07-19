India Coronavirus Dispatch: SC questions lifting of curbs in Kerala

Over 38,164 fresh cases reported

India reported 38,164 fresh infections on Monday, taking the cumulative caseload to 31.1 million, according to central health ministry data. The country saw 499 more deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 414,108. The active caseload is at 421,665, while the total recoveries have surged to 30.3 million. As many as 40.6 million vaccine shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 1.3 million were given on Sunday.





SC questions Kerala's move to lift Covid curbs ahead of Bakrid

The government gave in to pressure and relaxed lockdown curbs for three days for the celebration of Bakrid which falls on July 21. The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Pinarayi Vijayan government less than 24 hours to explain its reasons for the move. The top court said any incident which directly affected lives would be viewed sternly and result in "prompt action". Covid cases remain elevated in the state. Of 425,000 active Covid cases in the country, accounts for 125,000.



No trace of mRNA vaccine in breast milk: Small study

New research has found no trace of mRNA Covid vaccine in human milk, a report in The Indian Express said. The study, which appears in JAMA Pediatrics, analysed the breast milk of seven women after they received mRNA vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna in the United States. It found no trace of the vaccine, offering the first direct data of vaccine safety during breastfeeding. This early evidence that the vaccine mRNA is not transferred to the infant could allay concerns among those who have declined vaccination or discontinued breastfeeding, the report said.





Maharashtra: SC dismisses plea against order quashing cap on treatment cost for non-Covid patients

The Supreme Court declined to intervene in a Bombay High Court order against the government's directive to regulate rates charged by private hospitals for non-Covid patients, a media report said. The court said states do not have the power to issue such notifications. The judges observed that patients went to private hospitals due to a lack of infrastructure in government facilities. "Non-Covid patients are bound to move to private hospitals when you don't have the necessary infrastructure," the bench said.





How Kashmiris are being convinced to take Covid shot

Health workers in Jammu and have been trying to overcome vaccine hesitancy with reference videos of doctors and enlisting religious leaders to talk about the positives of vaccination. But, the winning argument seems to be that the government has inoculated army men too with the same vaccine, a report in ThePrint said. "The Indian government has vaccinated all its defence personnel, including the Army with the vaccine. Will they ever inject their force with a medicine that will make them sterile or kill them…. Can any country afford to put its defence force at stake? If they have taken it, why can't you?".