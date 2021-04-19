India Coronavirus Dispatch: Social media turns national Covid helpline

-
Over 274,000 fresh cases reported
India reported 273,810 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the cumulative caseload to 15 million infections, according to central health ministry data. The country saw 1,619 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 1,78,769. The active caseload is at 1.9 million, while the total recoveries have surged to 12.9 million. As many as 123.8 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 1.2 million were given on Sunday. Read more here
Social media becomes the national Covid 'helpline'
As the second wave of coronavirus continues to spread across the country, social media groups in the last few days, including on WhatsApp and Twitter, have been flooded with specific requests by Covid-19 patients, a report in ThePrint said. The requests are mainly for oxygen cylinders, the drug remdesivir, hospital beds, and plasma donations. Many patients have been able to get the required help within hours thanks to the tireless efforts of volunteers and good Samaritans all over the country. Volunteer groups with members from different walks of life—from IT professionals to college students and police officers—are helping Covid patients get what they need, the report said. Read more here
Centre prohibits the supply of oxygen for industrial use
The Modi government has decided to prohibit the supply of oxygen for industrial use in an effort to divert the stock for medical use, a report in the Scroll said. The move comes amid a spike in demand for oxygen as Covid-19 cases surge across the country. The order will come into effect from April 22. “The surplus oxygen available as a result of this temporary restriction will facilitate its freeing up for use as medical oxygen for treatment of Covid-19 patients,” the central health ministry said. Read more here
India Inc steps up to fight Covid wave
As the country continues to log record numbers of daily cases day after day, India Inc is working towards enhancing the treatment infrastructure such as oxygen supply, drug availability and supply of beds, a report in The Indian Express said. Over the last couple of days, the Confederation of Indian Industries, an industry body, has identified 100 companies across the country that either manufacture or use oxygen in their plants and have been asked to divert oxygen for the healthcare needs in their states, the report said. Read more here
Covid can cause neurological damage to the brain: Study
A new study published in the journal Brain has found that while the coronavirus does not directly infect the brain it can still cause some neurological damage, a report in The Indian Express said. The research suggests that the neurological changes may be due to inflammation caused by the virus in other parts of the body or in the brain’s blood vessels. The researchers found no evidence of the virus in the patients’ brain cells. However, in every patient, the researchers found significant brain pathology. A lot of areas suffered damage from a lack of oxygen, the report said. Read more here
