India Coronavirus Dispatch: Tamil Nadu tops states in wastage of vaccines

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
India vaccinates over 190,000 on first day of rollout; Co-Win causes delays
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Twitter showed warning signs before first case
Gland Pharma rises after bagging deal to supply Russia's Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to meet CMs over vaccine rollout on Monday
-
Over 386,000 fresh cases reported
India reported 386,452 fresh coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the cumulative caseload to 18.7 million, according to central health ministry data. This is the biggest single-day spike in fresh cases so far. The country saw 3,498 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 208,330. The active caseload is at 3.1 million, while the total recoveries have surged to 15.3 million. As many as 152 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 2.2 million were given on Thursday. Read more here
Mumbai: 1,114 Mumbai buildings sealed, double since March
The number of buildings that Mumbai's civic body has sealed in the city has nearly doubled in the past one month as the second wave of Covid-19 hit the city's non-slum areas more than the densely populated slum areas, a report in ThePrint said. As many as 1,114 buildings were sealed in Mumbai, up from 569 exactly a month ago on 28 March, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This means, 646,000 of the city's population belonging to 160,000 households is living inside micro-containment zones, the report said. Read more here
Tamil Nadu has wasted the most shots in relative terms
Tamil Nadu has wasted more vaccine doses than any other state in percentage terms, while Lakshadweep leads the table for union territories, a report in ThePrint said. Tamil Nadu has wasted 8.8 per cent of its Covid vaccine doses, while Lakshadweep has wasted 9.76 per cent of its vaccines, according to data released by the union health ministry. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has the largest stock of vaccines at an estimated 1,180,659 doses as of Thursday. The state's waste was pegged at 3.54 per cent, the report said. Read more here
How to predict the success of vaccine without a big trial
US pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm Moderna's vaccine provides protection against Covid-19 by triggering the production of antibodies against a key viral protein, a report in The Indian Express said citing a study in monkeys. If this insight is confirmed in humans, it could speed up the development of the next generation of vaccines. Vaccines can trigger a range of immune responses. By identifying the immune responses that can predict a vaccine’s success, scientists could more easily assess vaccine candidates, a Covid-19 research update published by the scientific journal Nature said. Read more here
Explained: New Covid-19 guidelines on use of remdesivir
The health ministry's revised guidelines on home isolation of mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 cases say the decision to administer remdesivir or any other investigational therapy must be taken by a medical professional and administered only in a hospital setting, a report in The Indian Express said. “Do not attempt to procure or administer remdesivir at home,” the guidelines said. In case of shortness of breath, the person could require hospital admission and must seek immediate consultation of their treating physician/surveillance team, according to the guidelines. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU