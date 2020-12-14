India Coronavirus Dispatch: Vaccine literacy key to building public trust

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford vaccine to provide protection for a year
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
Seven important Coronavirus vaccine updates that you need to know
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Zhifei starts Phase II trial of vaccine
-
Vaccine literacy key to creating public trust, say experts
With a Covid-19 vaccine now seemingly just around the corner in India, vaccine literacy, and not publicity blitz about the emergence of one or more vaccines, is essential to build public trust in the vaccine, say health experts. They add that this should be supplemented with aggressive testing and tracing strategies until public trust on a vaccine is sufficiently built to keep a steady check on the infection numbers and to test the efficacy of vaccines. Read more here
Smartphone usage rises dramatically in 2020, users worried about mental health: Study
The Covid-19 pandemic has tightened the grip smartphones exercise on users, and this is starting to have a negative impact on the mental and physical health of users, with a majority worrying about their smartphone addiction. That’s the key finding of a study conducted by Vivo and Cyber Media Research titled ‘Smartphones and their impact on human relationships 2020’.
The second edition of the report this year looks at the impact of the pandemic and highlights how users are even more dependent on their smartphones in 2020 with many worried about their addiction, but unable to do much to curb it. Read more here
10,000 Delhiites have now succumbed to Covid-19
With 33 new deaths due to coronavirus disease reported in Delhi on Sunday, the total number of people who have lost their lives to the viral infection in the Capital crossed the 10,000 mark – becoming only the fourth state in the country to do so. As of Sunday, the infection has killed a total of 10,014 people from the 607,454 people infected so far, according to government health bulletin.
The grim landmark, however, comes at the time when the outbreak in the city appears to be under control for the third time. Sunday’s new deaths were the lowest single-day fatalities reported in Delhi in 45 days, or since October 29, when 27 new deaths were reported.
The hospital bed occupancy is lowest in three months, according to state health minister Satyendar Jain. Of the total 18,807 hospital beds earmarked for Covid patients in Delhi, 4,446 are occupied as on Sunday. Read more here
How does Covid-19 hijack and damage lung cells? Scientists decode
A group of scientists have decoded the chain of molecular responses of human lung cells to the coronavirus infection, a feat which may help in identifying the clinically approved medications that can be re-purposed for the treatment of Covid-19, according to a report.
Published in the journal Molecular Cell, the study, the study evaluated engineered cells of the human lungs’ air sacks using exact mass spectrometry technology that can identify the molecules present in samples. Read more here
Is coronavirus causing your child stress? Here is how you can help
Childhood is best described as carefree days, play dates, munchies and so much more. But, with the pandemic raging in full force, a lot many childhood experiences have now been confined within the four walls. Here are some tips from Praveshh Gaur, a mental health expert, to help your child cope with stress. Read more here
Sanitation crisis amid Covid? Civic body leaders seek funds from Delhi govt
Mayors of the three municipal corporations on Sunday said that the delay in the release of funds by the Delhi government will result in a sanitation and medical crisis, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, in the city. Mayors said that due to lack of funds, the corporations have not been able to release salaries and pension to its employees on time. The employees have been threatening to go on a strike. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU