India Covid Dispatch: Deaths may be 7-8 times more than stated, says study

-
ALSO READ
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
People show enthusiasm, queue up for vaccination at Tamil Nadu hospitals
-
Over 29,500 fresh cases reported
India reported 29,689 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the cumulative caseload to 31.4 million, according to central health ministry data. The daily cases are less than 30,000 for the first time in over four months. The country saw 415 more deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 421,382. The active caseload is at 398,100, while the total recoveries have surged to 30.6 million. As many as 441 million vaccine shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 6.6 million were given on Monday. Read more
Researchers link stubble burning to Delhi’s 3rd wave in Nov
Researchers have found that Covid may have spread more aggressively during the third wave in Delhi between October and November last year amid stubble burning, a report in ThePrint said. The virus may have piggy-backed on black carbon, a major constituent of soot that pervades Delhi’s air in winter. According to researchers at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, after a mid-September peak last year, daily cases fell sharply in Delhi to nearly 12 per cent of peak count with a minimum of about 500 per day. With the onset of the stubble burning period in neighbouring states, however, the declining trend suddenly reversed and there was a 10-fold rise in infection counts. Read more
India’s Covid death rate likely to be 7-8 times higher than reported: study
A non-peer-reviewed paper from the University of Toronto has concluded that India’s Covid death rate may be about 7-8 times higher than the officially reported figure of 290/million population, a report in ThePrint said. The official Covid death toll in India currently stands at 420,967. The researchers quantified all-cause excess mortality in India, comparing deaths during the peak of the first and second waves (Jul-Dec 2020 and April-June 2021 respectively) with month-wise deaths in 2015-19. Read more
July vaccination target likely to be missed
India is likely to miss its vaccination target of 135 million doses for July if it continues to vaccinate at the current pace, a report in The Indian Express said. About 99 million doses had been given this month, at an average of about 3.8 million doses per day. At the current pace, India would end up administering about 125 million doses by the end of July. To meet the target, about 6 million daily doses would have to be administered, a number that has been attained few times this month. Read more
Elderly Covid patients prone to low sodium level: AIIMS study
Research based on patients admitted at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Patna has found that elderly Covid patients, especially those with pre-existing medical conditions and showing signs of disorientation, need to be promptly hospitalised and checked for fall in sodium level, or it can prove fatal, a report in the Hindustan Times said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU