India doing better than many developed nations against Covid: Harsh Vardhan

-
ALSO READ
Nepal reports 979 new coronavirus cases, total caseload soars to 47,236
Recoveries exceed active Covid cases by over 1.8 mn; fatality dips to 1.82%
Total Covid tests near peak of 40 mn; over 10 mn samples tested in 2 weeks
India has one of the lowest global Covid-19 fatality rates: Harsh Vardhan
Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 tally rises to 348,517 with 5,827 new cases
-
India is faring better than many developed nations in all parameters of COVID-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday as he highlighted the "continuously rising" recovery rate and "progressively falling" fatality rate in the country.
This is the result of combined efforts of all the organisations and citizens of the country, Vardhan said as he along with Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment released a booklet on 'COVID-19- Safe Workplace Guidelines for Industry' through a virtual platform.
"These guidelines will help in the welfare of industrial workers. The guidelines act as comprehensive planning guidance for employers and workers to help identify risk levels of COVID-19 at individual workplace settings in their premises and to determine appropriate control measures," the health minister was quoted as saying in a statement by his ministry.
The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of workers. As the country is moving towards unlocking of economic activities, it is important that the guidelines are followed within the industry premises, he said.
"Scientific prevention, precaution and positive attitude will help us in our fight against coronavirus. These guidelines will provide guidance for assessment, categorization and mitigation of risk related to varied work-related exposures to COVID-19 and contingency plan," he said.
These guidelines consolidate all important measures into a ready reckoner of action points to make workplace safe based on the bulwark of infection control measures like respiratory hygiene, frequent hand washing, social distancing and frequent sanitization of the workplace.
On India's fight against COVID-19, Vardhan said, "In all parameters of COVID-19, India is faring better than many developed countries. The continuously rising recovery rate and progressively falling case fatality rate have proven the success of the COVID-19 containment strategy followed by all states and Union Territories. This is a result of the combined efforts of all organisations and citizens of the country."
He also lauded ESIC hospitals for playing an important role in providing services to coronavirus patients.
Vardhan also urged people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
The minister reiterated that till the time a vaccine is available, the social vaccine in the form of masks or face covers, hand washing and maintaining physical distancing need to be adhered to, the statement said.
On the occasion, Santosh Kumar Gangwar said, "These guidelines for the safety of industrial workers will encourage people. It is important to prepare ourselves mentally for the present situation and spread awareness about COVID-appropriate behaviour.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU