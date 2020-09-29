Jammu and Kashmir reports 18 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,081 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: 696 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir, tally now at 35,831
Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir for 5th day; 17 more dead
Jammu and Kashmir reports 546 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 36,377
J&K total Covid-19 cases at 33,776 with 701 new additions, 14 more deaths
Jammu and Kashmir reports 654 fresh Covid-19 cases, 15 more deaths
-
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 18 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking their number to 1,164, while 1,081 new cases pushed the infection tally in the Union territory to 74,095, officials said.
Eleven fatalities were reported from Jammu and seven from the Valley, they added.
"The UT recorded 1,081 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- 640 in Jammu and 441 in the Kashmir Valley," the officials said.
There are 17,414 active cases of the disease in the UT currently, while 55,517 patients have recovered so far, they said.
Jammu district reported the highest number of 313 new cases, followed by 222 in Srinagar district, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU