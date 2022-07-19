India drops in global ranking for mobile speed, improves in fixed broadband

India dropped three spots in the global ranking for median mobile speeds as it went from 115th in May to 118th in June, said a report on Tuesday.

The median mobile download speeds in India decreased from 14.28 Mbps in May to 14.00 Mbps in June, according to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index.

For median download speeds on fixed broadband, India improved its global ranking in June by jumping three spots: from 75th to 72nd. The overall fixed median download speeds in India in May was at 47.86 Mbps as compared to 48.11 Mbps in June, Ookla's speedtest report showed.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares Speedtest data from around the world each month. Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their internet performance.

Norway continued on the top spot for overall global median mobile speeds and was joined by Chile.

Singapore was at the second spot in terms of overall global fixed broadband speeds.

Papua New Guinea and Gabon in June registered the highest growth for mobile download speeds and fixed broadband speeds, respectively.

In May, India had gained three spots in the global ranking on median mobile download speed while in the month of April, India had dropped four spots in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds -- from 72nd to 76th spot.