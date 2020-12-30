India extends ban on UK flights till Jan 7, details to be announced soon

-
ALSO READ
Six cases of new coronavirus strain detected among UK returnees in India
'Mumbai, Delhi has a third the Covid deaths per million than DC, Madrid'
Covid-19 Factoid: While Delhi seeks a spike, Maha numbers continue to drop
Covid-19 Factoid: India's active case tally now drops below 500,000
Roll-out and costs
-
India has extended the ban on UK flights till January 7, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Wednesday.
"Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," Puri said in a tweet. There are over 60 weekly flights between the two countries.
The government suspended flights to/from the UK from December 24 for one week to prevent the entry of the new variant of Covid-19.
This was followed by tracking and testing of 33,000 passengers who returned to India between November 24-December 23. As of now 20 cases of the new variant have been detected among the returnees.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU