India extends ban on UK flights till Jan 7, details to be announced soon

India has extended the ban on UK flights till January 7, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Wednesday.

"Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," Puri said in a tweet. There are over 60 weekly flights between the two countries.

The government suspended flights to/from the UK from December 24 for one week to prevent the entry of the new variant of Covid-19.

This was followed by tracking and testing of 33,000 passengers who returned to India between November 24-December 23. As of now 20 cases of the new variant have been detected among the returnees.