India gets information on Swiss bank accounts, will help trace black money

-
ALSO READ
Switzerland steps up sharing banking info; 11 Indians get notices in a day
Money Indians have in Swiss banks down 6% in 2018, record low in 20 yrs
Black money chase: Noose tightens on Swiss accounts; 50 Indians get notices
Threads in Swiss dirty money probe: Tinder date, South Asian terror suspect
Swiss data on closed bank accounts can give clue to Indians' hidden wealth
-
India has for the first time got information on bank accounts its residents hold in Switzerland, marking a significant milestone in the country’s attempt to trace suspect black money stashed abroad.
India is among the 75 countries with whom Switzerland's Federal Tax Administration (FTA) has exchanged information on financial accounts under the framework of global standards on AEOI (Account Information in Tax Matters), said a spokesperson for FTA.
The AEOI framework provides for exchange of information on active financial accounts and those accounts that were closed during 2018. The next exchange will happen in September 2020, the FTA spokesperson added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU