India has 70,000 recognised start-ups: PM Modi at MP govt function

-
ALSO READ
MSMEs entering defence sector to help country become self-reliant: PM Modi
Centre in RS lists steps taken to improve flow of credit to MSME sector
182 factoring companies for MSMEs now, up from seven earlier
Chemical MSMEs to log robust growth, margins stressed: CRISIL SME Tracker
PM Modi to launch MP's start-up policy, interact with people today
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Madhya Pradesh government's Start-Up Policy 2022 and a start-up portal through video link in the presence of young entrepreneurs here.
Under the new policy, start-ups would get subsidies towards rent and salaries of employees.
Modi also interacted with a few entrepreneurs on this occasion to learn about their start-ups, and advised them about how they could benefit people.
In 2014, there were 300 to 400 start-ups in the country, but in eight years their number rose and now there are 70,000 recognised start-ups, the prime minister said.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke at the function in Indore.
Under the new policy, the state government will give subsidy to start-ups towards rent for the workplace, salaries and product patents.
There will also be a quota for start-ups in government purchases, an official said.
If a start-up is working from a rented place, Rs 5,000 per month will be paid for rent. It will also get Rs 5,000 per month per head for salary of up to 25 employees, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU