India has administered over 300 million Covid-19 vaccine doses so far

-
ALSO READ
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Covid vaccine: How to ensure equitable distribution
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
Decked up for first day, first shot: All eyes on Covid-19 vaccination drive
-
India has administered more than 300 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, though the daily vaccination pace in the last three days has slowed down slightly after touching a record on Monday.
The country, meanwhile, registered over 54,000 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the health ministry on Thursday morning, with an uptick in the number of cases in Maharashtra and Kerala.
Maharashtra, which reported over 6,200 cases on Monday, has seen an increase in the last two days with more than 10,000 cases registered on Wednesday. Kerala has gone up from over 7,400 cases to more than 12,000 for the same period.
Both states are among those that have reported the presence of the Delta Plus variant. Vaccination wise, Maharashtra has administered 29,778,681 doses so far, the highest by any state. In terms of daily doses, too, Maharashtra is in the top five states. On Thursday, the state gave more than 400,000 doses, according to Co-WIN’s provisional data.
The states that led the vaccination drive on Thursday included Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka, in that order.
From 8.8 million doses on Monday, the first day of the new vaccine policy, the coverage came down to almost 6.5 million doses on Wednesday. And according to Co-WIN dashboard data, by around 8:30 pm on Thursday, around 5.8 million doses had been given.
An earlier statement by the health ministry said, 3,544,209 first vaccine doses and 67,627 second doses were given in the 18-44 years category on Thursday. Cumulatively, 74,345,835 people in this group across 37 states and union territories have received their first dose and 1,570,839 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, the report showed.
The weekly positivity rate is currently at 3.04 per cent, while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.91 per cent as on Thursday. “It has remained less than 5 per cent for 17 consecutive days now,” the health ministry said.
The government also addressed the allegations of non-transparent allocation of Covid-19 vaccines to states. Health ministry said in a statement that the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine is done on the parameters including population of a state, caseload or disease burden and state’s utilisation efficiency.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU