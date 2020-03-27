Coronavirus pandemic rapidly expanding, entered stage 3 in India: Report

The (Covid-19) pandemic is rapidly expanding its footprint in India and has entered stage three, which is community transmission, the convenor of the task force for Covid-19 hospitals, Dr Girdhar Gyani said in an interview to The Quint.

"India has entered stage three, which is community transmission, it is the beginning of this stage,” Dr Gyani said.

However, the Union officials had on Thursday said that India was at the second stage as there is still no "hard evidence" to say that there has been community transmission of the fast-spreading coronavirus, remarks which may provide anxious citizens with much needed assurance and hope.

"While the numbers of Covid-19 cases are increasing, there appears to be relatively a stable trend or even little bit reduction in the rate at which they are increasing," official Lav Agarwal said in a briefing.

Dr Gyani said that the upcoming ten days would be crucial to halt the pandemic spread and even the asymptomatic till now, might start showing symptoms once the situation gets out of control.

He pointed out that the government should act fast to break the chain of transmission and should test even those who are not showing all the symptoms. "I have told the same thing in a meeting with Prime Minister Modi that we are running out of time and should act quickly," he added.

Once the community transmission starts, an outbreak will spread fast in clusters and the original source will be difficult to trace. India has reported 724 cases so far and is the middle of a nationwide 21-day Maharashtra has witnessed highest infections at 156. 17 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the country so far.

Meanwhile, central and state governments unleashed measures on a war-footing to offset Covid-19 fallout on the poor and vulnerable. While the Union finance ministry unveiled a Rs 1.70 trillion economic package involving free food grain and cooking gas to poor for the next three months, many state governments have announced free ration and cash transfer schemes