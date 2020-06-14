India has highest coronavirus death toll in Asia, overtakes Iran and China

The global confirmed cases count is currently at 7,763,601, of which 428,732 have been deaths and 3,980,364 are recoveries. The world has been witnessing a new record in highest single day spike for three days now. On June 10, there were over 140,000 new cases registered in just 24 hours.

In India, there are now more than 300,000 cases, of which 1,45,779 are still active. 154,330 patients have been discharged till now, while 8,884 people succumbed to the infection. India registered more than 11,000 cases in a single day for the first time.

Here are some data points on the spread of the virus:

#1. India now has the highest death toll in Asia

India has the grim distinction of having the highest death toll in Asia now, surpassing Iran and China. There are now almost 9,000 deaths in India, of which 3,717 are in itself. Death rate in India is almost half of China’s 5.6 per cent, at just 2.9 per cent, but the death toll is almost double than China’s deaths.





#2. still has the highest growth rate among states

still has the highest growth rate among all states in India; it took 66 days to reach 100,000 cases-mark from 1,000 cases. Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi in terms of growth in reported cases. Gujarat, which had been at the second spot earlier, has since slowed the growth and dropped to the fourth place. UP still has the slowest growth rate among the top five worst affected states.



#3. In France, almost three out of every ten confirmed cases end up as a fatality

The death toll in France stands at 29,374 at present, accounting for 29 per cent of the closed cases in the country. France, along with Italy, Mexico, and the US, are the only nations with their death outcome percentage higher than the world average of 10 per cent. Back home in India, 5 per cent of all confirmed cases result in deaths. Among all countries with more than 100,000 reported cases, Saudi Arabia has the lowest death outcome ratio at 1.1 per cent, followed by Chile and Russia.



