India has lost a visionary leader with demise of Sanmar's N Sankar: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said that India has lost a visionary industry leader, as it expressed sadness at the demise of Sanmar Group chairman N Sankar in Chennai on Sunday.
In a statement issued on Monday, T V Narendran, President, CII, said, "India has lost one of its visionary industry leaders. N Sankar worked tirelessly for over five decades in ensuring trust in business and leading by example in setting high standards for ethical business in the country.”
As a successful entrepreneur, Sankar pioneered various joint ventures, focused on international business, diversified business portfolios and implemented best-in-class manufacturing practices to make Sanmar a truly global company.
“Sankar’s farsighted vision not only contributed to the success of his business, but also contributed to the growth and development of major industry sectors, particularly the manufacturing sector in South India,” said Suchitra Ella, Chairperson, CII Southern Region. The passing away of Mr Sankar is a great loss to Indian Industry and his passion for India’s progress will live on as his strong and impactful legacy in times to come, CII said in a statement.
