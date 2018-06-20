India Inc gives mixed response to Yoga Day, preparation hassles deter many

Many in India Inc. might not wake up early this year along with Prime Minister to perform asanas on the fourth edition of International Day. Unlike last few years, when corporate India, startup communities, ecommerce and fintech players went all out by organising meets with professional instructors and giving out free mats and branded sportswear, this time the excitement seems to be pallid even though there are exceptions.

For quite a few, it is business as usual. Many companies are organising any event. “It takes a lot of time to organise an event as one has to rally employees, which is a lot of effort. Not everyone is ready to come early in the morning, plus the weather is quite warm and by the time everyone gathers it would be quite hot. Also bringing in instructors, organising for food and refreshments add to costs. That is why we took a conscious decision not to organise this year,” said a senior human resource development manager at one of the biggest IT companies in the country.

Till last year, a lot of companies used to start preparrations for months in advance. Yoga was even made a part of the corporate internal activities spend of many companies. Some companies spent between Rs 20,000 and Rs 70,000 to bring in celebrity yoga experts for an hour’s session. Some even made participation in the June 21 event mandatory for employees.

"For us, fitness is a daily activity. We have an in-house gym and yoga instructors, among other things. If someone wants to do yoga on that day, they can obviously go to the gym and do it. But we are not doing anything special,” said a senior vice-president of an ecommerce firm.

But then there are those in the corporate world who would wake up early. One of the largest IT firms, Technologies, would be conducting yoga workshops across its campuses throughout the country.

“In these sessions, HCLites will practice some mindful relaxing, breathing, stretching through this age-old method and start a journey towards a healthier, calmer and more fulfilling life. Multiple Yoga sessions are planned at the campuses in Bangalore, Noida and Chennai on June 21,” the company said.

App-based cab aggregator Ola is organising yoga sessions for its drivers, according to sources close to the company. Online payments and fintech firm Paytm is also planning to organise a yoga session for employees.

Dehradun is getting ready to celebrate International Yoga Day, as 50,000 yoga enthusiasts are set to join PM at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) to mark the day. Exercises approved under the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) would be performed at the congregation.