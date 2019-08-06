India Inc sees J&K in new light after govt scraps provisions of Article 370

After the Centre’s move to scrap the provisions of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), private sector investment is likely to get a leg-up.

The ball has been set rolling with the first-ever investors’ summit to be held in October by the local government in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and India Inc. Puneet Dalmia, managing director, Dalmia Bharat Group, believed that investments in J&K would now be a top agenda in many corporate boardrooms. “In the next five years, the youth in the region will benefit from ...