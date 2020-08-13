India lags peers in heading back to the workplace amid coronavirus

Mehul Mehta (name changed), who is employed with one of the large audit firms in Mumbai, has been working at home for months now. While his organisation has said it may consider calling employees back in a couple of months, he doesn’t believe a quick return is likely.

He isn’t the only one sitting at home though. Workplace visits are down by a third in India, and the country lags many other emerging market peers in people going back to their workplaces, shows a Business Standard analysis of Google data. Other countries with a large number of cases including Brazil, Russia, ...