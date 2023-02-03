JUST IN
India logs single-day rise of 99 fresh Covid cases, no deaths: Data
Planting trees could cut deaths from higher temperatures by third: Study
Business Standard

India logs single-day rise of 99 fresh Covid cases, no deaths: Data

India saw a single-day rise of 99 coronavirus infections and no deaths, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India logs single-day rise of 99 fresh Covid cases, no deaths: Data
Photo: Bloomberg

India saw a single-day rise of 99 coronavirus infections and no deaths, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,83,122) and the death toll stands at 5,30,741, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.06 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.07 per cent, it stated.

The active cases have increased from 1,763 to 1,764 on Thursday, according to the health ministry's website.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,50,617. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data stated.

According to the ministry's website, 220.54 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 12:35 IST

