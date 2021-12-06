JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Prices of food, daily necessities estimated to be spiking in North Korea
Business Standard

India looks forward to significant outcomes from India-Russia summit: EAM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is looking forward to very significant outcomes from the 21st annual India-Russia summit.

Topics
S Jaishankar | India Russia

ANI 

S Jaishankar
S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that India is looking forward to very significant outcomes from the 21st annual India-Russia summit.

Jaishankar made these remarks after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov ahead of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

"For us (India), the annual summit is a very unique event. Prime Minister Modi and President Putin share a relationship of great trust and confidence. They will be meeting at the annual summit, which is taking place after a gap of two years. So we are looking forward to some very significant outcomes from the summit," said Jaishankar during his opening remarks.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit. It will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in November 2019.

Describing India-Russia ties as "very special and unique", Jaishankar said, "India is very conscious that in the world of rapid geopolitical changes, it has been remarkably steady and strong. We are very satisfied with our bilateral relations and the state of our cooperations."

"Our (India-Russia) partnership is indeed very special. It's very unique. I would also like to take the opportunity to underline that we are very satisfied with our bilateral relations in the state of our cooperation," Jaishankar added.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu here at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 06 2021. 13:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.