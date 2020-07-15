JUST IN
Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of UP, Haryana today, says IMD
India losing power, respect globally; govt has no idea what to do: Rahul

Congress leader cites media report that claimed that Iran has dropped India from the Chabahar rail project

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
The former Congress president has been attacking the government on its foreign policy and the Congress party has been alleging that it has failed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the government's foreign policy, saying the country is losing power and respect everywhere and the current dispensation does not know what to do.

"India's global strategy is in tatters. We are losing power and respect everywhere and the Government of India (GOI) has no idea what to do," he tweeted.

He cited a media report that claimed that Iran has dropped India from the Chabahar rail project, citing funding delays.

First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 13:30 IST

