India losing power, respect globally; govt has no idea what to do: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge of amended citizenship law: JP Nadda
Modi govt ruined India's peaceful image, deterred investors, says Rahul
China has occupied Indian land, PM's denial will benefit it: Rahul Gandhi
PM surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression, says Rahul Gandhi
Why Indian soldiers were sent 'unarmed to martyrdom': Rahul Gandhi
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the government's foreign policy, saying the country is losing power and respect everywhere and the current dispensation does not know what to do.
"India's global strategy is in tatters. We are losing power and respect everywhere and the Government of India (GOI) has no idea what to do," he tweeted.
He cited a media report that claimed that Iran has dropped India from the Chabahar rail project, citing funding delays.
The former Congress president has been attacking the government on its foreign policy and the Congress party has been alleging that it has failed.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU