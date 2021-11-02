India must clean up coal-reliant power sector to reach net-zero emissions

In order for India to reach its surprising target of having net-zero emissions by 2070, it will have to clean up the most coal-reliant of the world’s biggest power sectors.
More than 70% of India’s electricity came from coal power plants last year, according to BloombergNEF data. The past few weeks have highlighted just how reliant the country is on the most-polluting fossil fuel, as a shortage of it has led to curbs on power supply to some energy-hungry industries.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delighted delegates at the COP26 climate summit with his announcement that the third-biggest emitter would reach net-zero by 2070, and he raised India’s 2030 target for low-emission energy capacity to 500 gigawatts from 450 previously. Still, the country has to lay out a detailed plan for the 40 years in between.
