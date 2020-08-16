JUST IN
Pranab Mukherjee's condition much better, stable, says son Abhijit
India now biggest contributor to Covid tally, added 500,000 cases in 8 days

Country now has over 2.5 million reported cases, of which 668,220, or roughly 26 per cent are currently active

Jyotindra Dubey 

Sikkim reported its highest-ever single-day rise in new cases on August 15, at 149 cases

The global count of coronavirus cases has now reached 21.4 million, of which 6.4 million cases are currently active. Over 764,000 people have died of the pandemic till now, while over 14 million have recovered. Daily new cases worldwide continue to stay over 200,000.

India now has over 2.5 million reported cases, of which 668,220, or roughly 26 per cent are active. India’s fatality rate has dropped to 1.94 per cent, with 49,036 deaths. Almost half of all fatalities occurred in just two states – Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Here are some data points mapping the outbreak:

1. India continues to add cases at a faster pace


The pace of growth in cases continues to rise with India having crossed 2.5 million cases. The latest 500,000 cases were reported in just eight days. This metric has been sub-10 days for the second time in a row. In comparison, the initial 500,000 cases were registered in 149 days. India is also the biggest contributor to the global tally in daily new cases now.




2. India recorded over 57,000 recoveries in a day

While daily new cases are rising, daily new recoveries are also showing an upward trajectory. India registered a new record of the highest number of recoveries in a single day at 57,381 on August 15. This is the fourth consecutive day that it reported over 50,000 recoveries per day.



3. Daily new cases have risen in Sikkim

Sikkim reported its highest-ever single-day rise in new cases on August 15, at 149. Throughout August, the state had managed to keep daily new cases to under 100, dropping to even sub-10 cases a day in many instances. Its confirmed case tally stands at a little over 1,000, of which roughly 450 cases are currently active. Sikkim has reported one fatality due to the virus.
First Published: Sun, August 16 2020. 12:29 IST

