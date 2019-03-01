- India proves Pak used US-made F-16s to target its bases: Why it matters
India-Pakistan tension LIVE: Pak to release IAF pilot Abhinandan at Wagah
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman will be returned to India today. Varthaman's MiG 21 had been shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter
IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhi Nandan. Photo: Inter Service Public Relation via Reuters
Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is expected to return to his home soil today after being in Pakistan's captivity for two days. Ahead of his arrival, hundreds of people flocked the Wagah-Attari border to catch a glimpse of the pilot.
Wing Commander Varthaman, son of a decorated IAF veteran, had been captured by Pakistan after his jet went down following a strike by an enemy missile. Varthaman's MiG 21 had been shot and he had bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a "peace gesture".
The Indian military, meanwhile, showed the media parts of an air-to-air missile as "evidence” that Pakistan had used a F16 fighter jet during an air fight between the countries a day before. Pakistan's attempt to target Indian military installations was foiled, said senior officers of Indian Air Force, Army and Navy at a joint press conference in Delhi.
