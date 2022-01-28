India, Philippines conclude $375-mn contract for BrahMos missiles

Private Limited (BAPL) signed a contract with the Department of Defence of the Republic of on Friday for supply of Shore Based Anti-Ship Missile System to Philippines, said Ministry of Defence.

The BAPL is a joint venture company of the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The contract is an important step forward for Government of India’s policy of promoting responsible defence exports.

Earlier this month, the accepted Indian Private Limited's proposal worth $375 million to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile systems for the Navy.

The BrahMos export order is the biggest for the country in this field and is likely to propel India amongst the arms exporter countries as more orders for the missile are expected from other friendly countries too.

The missile is also getting more capable due to added range and other modern technologies getting incorporated into it.