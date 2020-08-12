India planning to create digital infra for distribution of Covid vaccine

India plans to create a digital infrastructure for inventory management and last mile delivery of Covid-19 vaccines. The national expert group on vaccine administration, which met in New Delhi on Tuesday, deliberated on conceptualisation and implementation of such a digital infrastructure.

Besides, the committee has also advised all states not to chart 'separate pathways' for procurement of vaccines. The procurement and distribution would be centralised for Covid-19 vaccines, said a senior government official, present in the meeting. As for the initial number of doses that could be procured, the government is yet to take a call.

A person close to the development said that of the various vaccine candidates under development now globally and in India, it is not yet clear how many shots would be required for each one. "Once there is more clarity on that front, we can decide on the number of doses we would need. This is work in progress," he said.

Meanwhile, India has decided to leverage its manufacturing abilities to supply the Covid-19 vaccine to the world.

"India has also decided to leverage its domestic research and development as well as manufacturing capacities to supply the vaccine to 'key' neighbours as well as low and medium income countries. This was deliberated in today's meeting and we are sending a signal to the global organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO) that India cannot be ignored in the process of Covid-19 vaccine development and scaling up of manufacturing," an official said.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 9,597 new Covid-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh today

Indian companies like Pune's Serum Institute of India have already joined Covax - Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access - an initiative by the WHO and have partnered with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Gavi to supply vaccines to low- and medium-income countries. Global experts have also indicated that India will play a crucial role in ensuring the world gets supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking at a recent ICMR seminar on vaccines, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and a leading infectious disease expert, had said India’s private sector would have a “very important role” to play in the global battle against Covid-19.

The national expert group on Covid-19 vaccine administration met for the first time on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Dr VK Paul, member, NITI Aayog, and with Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and representatives from states, apart from domain experts.

The government said in a statement that the expert group "deliberated on conceptualisation and implementation mechanisms for the creation of a digital infrastructure for inventory management and delivery mechanism of the vaccine including tracking of vaccination process with particular focus on last mile delivery."

They discussed broad parameters guiding the selection of Covid-19 vaccine candidates for the country and sought inputs from Standing Technical Sub-Committee of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). The group further delved into the procurement mechanisms for the Covid-19 vaccine, including both indigenous and international manufacturing.

India is now also deliberating on the prioritisation of population groups for vaccination - or who gets it first. Many feel that there is a growing consensus that the frontline healthcare workers should be given the first shots of the vaccine.

While the expert group discussed the financial resources required for procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine and various options for financing the scheme, no commitments have been made so far to any of the indigenous vaccine makers who are developing a Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech and Ahmedabad's Zydus Cadila are both in phase 2 trials of their respective candidates, while Pune's Serum Institute is all set to start trials of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.

"Available options in terms of delivery platforms, cold chain and associated infrastructure for roll out of Covid-19 vaccination were also taken up," the government said today.