India plans to launch Chandrayaan-3 by first half of 2021: Isro chairman

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is planning to launch Chandrayaan–3 during the first half of 2021. The previous one crash landed on Moon’s surface in September 2019.

The mission has been configured based on the lessons learnt from Chadrayaan-2. Earlier, Chairman had said would have a similar configuration to the Chandrayaan-2, which he described as the most complex mission attempted by

The revised configuration takes care of the robustness in design and capacity enhancement for flexibility. had aimed to land on the south pole of — on a spot that no other landing craft had reached before.

Isro will attempt to launch in the same area, and would have a lander, rover and propulsion module like its predecessor. The spacecraft would cost around Rs 610 crore, including Rs 360 crore for the launch rocket.