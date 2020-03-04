JUST IN
India plans to launch Chandrayaan-3 by first half of 2021: Isro chairman

Isro will attempt to launch in the same area, and would have a lander, rover and propulsion module like its predecessor

T E Narasimhan 

K Sivan
Isro had aimed to land on the south pole of Moon — on a spot that no other landing craft had reached before. In pic: Isro Chairman K Sivan

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is planning to launch Chandrayaan–3 during the first half of 2021. The previous one crash landed on Moon’s surface in September 2019.

The mission has been configured based on the lessons learnt from Chadrayaan-2. Earlier, Isro Chairman K Sivan had said Chandrayaan-3 would have a similar configuration to the Chandrayaan-2, which he described as the most complex mission attempted by Isro.

The revised configuration takes care of the robustness in design and capacity enhancement for flexibility. Isro had aimed to land on the south pole of Moon — on a spot that no other landing craft had reached before.

Isro will attempt to launch in the same area, and would have a lander, rover and propulsion module like its predecessor. The spacecraft would cost around Rs 610 crore, including Rs 360 crore for the launch rocket.

First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 21:08 IST

