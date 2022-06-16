India Post GDS result 2022 declared; Here's how to check status online

on Thursday has announced Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) result 2022 for Assam and Uttarakhand circles.

Applicants who applied for the GDS in these two areas can now check their selection status online by logging at website — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Once shortlisted, the candidate will require to verify documents in the next round of selection process.

According to the notification, a total of 1,490 candidates have been declared qualified, of which, 1,138 candidates are from Assam circle and 352 candidates from Uttarakhand.

“The listed candidates should get their documents verified by the mentioned divisional head before 30.06.2022. The candidate should go along with all the relevant original documents for verification,” reads an official statement.

The India Post GDS result 2022 for other regions are expected soon and applicants of other circles are advised to keep checking on the official India Post website.